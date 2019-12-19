World’s strongest man Mark Henry returns home for induction

Mark Henry’s resume is impeccable – two-time U.S. Olympian, WDFPF World Champion, first ever winner of the Arnold Schwarzenegger Strongman Classic, WWE Hall of Famer, and much more.

The “World’s Strongest Man” returned home to Southeast Texas to be honored by the Museum of the Gulf Coast on Dec. 14 in front of a packed house full of family, friends and fans.

Henry, 48 from Silsbee, watched numerous presentations from the museum of his phenomenal weightlifting feats as well as his top moments in the WWE. When Henry got up and spoke with the crowd, he became very emotional.

“I’m an emotional guy,” he said. “My power stems from my emotion. I feel like I am more powerful with and stronger when I cry. I find a way to motivate myself and sometimes it comes out in tears, and sometimes in comes out in laughs.”

Henry fought back tears until they streamed down his face and struggled for words until he was able to say, “I’m not a selfish person.” He spoke of his family, his wife Jana and their two children – Joanna, an actress, and Jacob, who was with him, an inspiring amateur wrestler.

His love of children can be felt miles away. Henry announced the “Mark Henry Strong Kids Program,” which will help parents become more educated on age appropriation with weights, proper techniques and overall care of all muscle groups.

“I want to boost kids’ morale,” said Henry. “My life’s goal is to push kids to do more than they think they can do.”

He also spoke highly of Terry Todd, who was a champion lifter, coach, teacher, who Henry said took a chance on him and was responsible for helping him throughout his weightlifting career.

“Being in the Museum of the Gulf Coast is important to me because this is where I am from,” he said. “There is where I grew up. Southeast Texas has had the best athletes that were ever born beginning with Babe Didrikson Zaharias. Athletes are bred and born here.

“I know where I am loved,” he said. “I was diagnosed dyslexia in the ninth grade and probably made the worst grades in Silsbee school history, but I was able to grow and develop and become someone that has traveled the world. I’ve been to the Kremlin and the White House, three times. Like Dusty Rhodes once said, ‘I’ve dined in castles with kings and queens and slept in alleys and ate pork and beans.”

Some of the memorabilia on display for Henry includes his wrestling singlet gear, which he wore when he won the WWE world heavyweight title in 2011 plus numerous gold medals and Olympic paraphernalia.

The purpose of the museum, which is located in downtown Port Arthur, is to “collect, preserve, display and interpret the heritage of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.”

Notable names in the Museum of the Gulf Coast are Jamaal Charles (football), Jay Bruce (baseball), Jimmy Johnson (football), Bubba Smith (football), Ernie Ladd (football), Bum Phillips (football), Kendrick Perkins (basketball) and Babe Didrikson Zaharias (golf).

